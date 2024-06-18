Qatar Airways flight attendant nails Nora Fatehi’s Saki Saki steps at a club: Viral video

Many people admire Nora Fatehi’s dancing style, and some even watch her dance videos on the loop to dance like the Canadian singer and actor based in India. A flight attendant working for Qatar Airways managed to replicate the actor’s dance steps to the tunes of Saki Saki inside a club. Expectedly, the video has gone viral on the Internet, and it may leave you wanting to hit the dance floor. Qatar Airways flight attendant (left) matching Nora Fatehi's (right) Saki Saki dance steps. (Instagram/@prasadgund8 and YouTube/@tseries)

“Tag that friend with no social anxiety! Entertainment shouldn’t stop,” wrote Prasad Gund while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Gund dancing inside a club to a Nora Fatehi song as a text appears. It reads, “Passenger: My entertainment TV isn’t working. What do I do on the flight?”

As the video goes on, another text appears - “Le me: Hold my tray!”

The video then shows Gund acing Nora Fatehi’s Saki Saki hook steps as people can be heard cheering him on.

Watch the viral video here:

Gund’s dance video has been going viral on Instagram with close to two million views and counting. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the viral video:

“When Nora is on sick leave,” joked an Instagram user.

Another added, “Nora is asking for your location.”

“This guy definitely nailed it,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “If I could dance this well, I would do this everywhere.”

“OMG! That was very swift!” said a fifth.

In an interview with ET Times, Nora Fatehi said that she is still undergoing physiotherapy five years after her viral Saki Saki dance. “The hook step of Saki Saki was a tough one. So I practised a lot, shot the song and I’m constantly doing it for my stage performances too. But yeah, it was such a tough step that I still have to do physiotherapy from the effects of it and it has been five years since the release of Saki Saki,” the actor said.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that she does not want to be typecast as ‘a girl who does item songs’, asserting, “I can also carry a role, too, which is very important if you want to last here.”