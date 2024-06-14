German TikTok star grooves to Calm Down, Gulabi Sadi in final dance video from India, says ‘I’ll be back’

German influencer Noel Robinson’s month-long trip to India ended, and so did his dancing spree on Indian streets. Throughout his stay in the country, he danced with strangers almost everywhere—inside the stadium, on the streets and trains, in the market, and whatnot—across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Agra, and Chennai. Before leaving the country, he danced with kids in India to two songs - Rema and Selena Gomez’s Calm Down and the viral Gulabi Sadi song by G-Spark and Sanju. A video of the same is all over the Internet and may just make you want to get up and groove. German Internet sensation Noel Robinson dancing to Calm Down and Gulabi Sadi with kids in India. (Instagram/@noelgoescrazy)

“Bye bye, India. Thank you for all the love and support! It was a big pleasure being here, and I will miss it! I will be back!” wrote Robinson in the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

The viral video opens to show Robinson wearing a hoodie and dancing to the global chartbuster Calm Down- a song he has been dancing to since his arrival in India. As the video goes on, the kids surrounding him can be heard saying “No” and gesturing the same with their hands. Robinson then asks them: “What do you want?” The kids unanimously say, “Gulabi Sadi,” the song they want to dance to with the German influencer.

Soon, he takes off his hood and matches steps to the song Gulabi Sadi with the kids. What’s more, he even lip-syncs some parts of the song.

The dance video, as expected, soon went viral on Instagram with over 8.6 million views and counting. Additionally, the video has received numerous likes and comments.

“Come back soon,” wrote an individual in response to this dance video.

Another Instagram user said, “Hey Noel, thank you for all the happiness.”

“Aww, so cute,” expressed a third.

A fourth social media user commented, “India loved you!”

Last week, he was seen dancing with an auto driver to the song Kurchi Madathapetti with Bengaluru’s iconic Vidhana Soudha in the background. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Captioning the viral video, which has garnered over 9.9 million views, he wrote: “Enjoying Bangalore.”

TikTok sensation Noel Robinson, after his arrival in India, shared a dance video on May 8 to Calm Down with the caption, “Hello India. I’m finally here.” He was even seen grooving to the same song inside Chepauk Stadium in Chennai during the IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH. He was also seen dancing to the song Jind Kadh Ke by Kuldeep Manak in front of one of the seven wonders of the world - the Taj Mahal in Agra. He captioned the video: “Felt like a prince! Vibing in front of the iconic Taj Mahal.”