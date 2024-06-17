German TikTok star goes desi with Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajgamini walk from Netflix’s Heeramandi: ‘Bibbojaan approves’

On his month-long trip to India, German TikTok star Noel Robinson danced to numerous songs on streets, on trains, in the market, inside the stadium, and elsewhere across several Indian cities. He even performed the viral Gajgamini walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and “Bibbojaan” has approved it. German TikToker Noel Robinson performing viral Gajgamini walk by Aditi Rao Hydari in Netflix's Heeramandi. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

“The streets are saying they love this Gajgamini,” wrote Netflix while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video, which went viral with over 4.7 million views, shows Robinson performing the walk in a black hoodie and trousers as onlookers watch him. As the video goes on, a woman joins him for the viral Gajgamini walk.

“Haha! This is so cute. Bibbojaan approves,” wrote Aditi Rao Hydari in the comments.

Earlier, a 54-year-old digital creator - Neeru Saini - aced the viral Gajgamini walk. Her video received over 14 million views and a plethora of comments, including one from Netflix. “OBSESSED. 100. Neeru, tum bade WOW ho,” the OTT platform wrote in the comments section of the viral video.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi. The series is set in pre-independence India and revolves around courtesans who wielded much power and influence during India’s freedom struggle. The “Gajgamini” walk is performed by courtesan Bibbojaan, essayed by Aditi Rao Hydari, in the series to entice one of her clients.