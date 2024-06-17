German TikTok star goes desi with Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajgamini walk from Netflix’s Heeramandi: ‘Bibbojaan approves’
Aditi Rao Hydari, who performed the viral Gajgamini walk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, commented on the German influencer’s video shared by Netflix.
On his month-long trip to India, German TikTok star Noel Robinson danced to numerous songs on streets, on trains, in the market, inside the stadium, and elsewhere across several Indian cities. He even performed the viral Gajgamini walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and “Bibbojaan” has approved it.
Read| What if Heeramandi was cast in Pakistan? Influencer’s dream cast with Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan goes viral
“The streets are saying they love this Gajgamini,” wrote Netflix while sharing the video on Instagram.
The video, which went viral with over 4.7 million views, shows Robinson performing the walk in a black hoodie and trousers as onlookers watch him. As the video goes on, a woman joins him for the viral Gajgamini walk.
Watch the viral video here:
“Haha! This is so cute. Bibbojaan approves,” wrote Aditi Rao Hydari in the comments.
Also Read| Move over Bibbojaan, Kittojaan is here to win hearts with ‘Gajgamini’ walk. Watch viral video
Here’s how other Instagram users reacted to this dance video:
“Love this!” wrote an individual.
Another added, “I have been waiting for this collab since forever.”
“Oh, this is big!” said a third.
“So sweet,” joined a fourth.
Earlier, a 54-year-old digital creator - Neeru Saini - aced the viral Gajgamini walk. Her video received over 14 million views and a plethora of comments, including one from Netflix. “OBSESSED. 100. Neeru, tum bade WOW ho,” the OTT platform wrote in the comments section of the viral video.
Also Read| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law recreates Netflix’s Heeramandi look. Pics go viral
Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi. The series is set in pre-independence India and revolves around courtesans who wielded much power and influence during India’s freedom struggle. The “Gajgamini” walk is performed by courtesan Bibbojaan, essayed by Aditi Rao Hydari, in the series to entice one of her clients.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world