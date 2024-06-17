 German TikTok star goes desi with Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajgamini walk from Netflix’s Heeramandi: ‘Bibbojaan approves’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

German TikTok star goes desi with Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajgamini walk from Netflix’s Heeramandi: ‘Bibbojaan approves’

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 17, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Aditi Rao Hydari, who performed the viral Gajgamini walk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, commented on the German influencer’s video shared by Netflix.

On his month-long trip to India, German TikTok star Noel Robinson danced to numerous songs on streets, on trains, in the market, inside the stadium, and elsewhere across several Indian cities. He even performed the viral Gajgamini walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and “Bibbojaan” has approved it.

German TikToker Noel Robinson performing viral Gajgamini walk by Aditi Rao Hydari in Netflix's Heeramandi. (Instagram/@netflix_in)
German TikToker Noel Robinson performing viral Gajgamini walk by Aditi Rao Hydari in Netflix's Heeramandi. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

Read| What if Heeramandi was cast in Pakistan? Influencer’s dream cast with Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan goes viral

“The streets are saying they love this Gajgamini,” wrote Netflix while sharing the video on Instagram.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The video, which went viral with over 4.7 million views, shows Robinson performing the walk in a black hoodie and trousers as onlookers watch him. As the video goes on, a woman joins him for the viral Gajgamini walk.

Watch the viral video here:

“Haha! This is so cute. Bibbojaan approves,” wrote Aditi Rao Hydari in the comments.

Also Read| Move over Bibbojaan, Kittojaan is here to win hearts with ‘Gajgamini’ walk. Watch viral video

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted to this dance video:

“Love this!” wrote an individual.

Another added, “I have been waiting for this collab since forever.”

“Oh, this is big!” said a third.

“So sweet,” joined a fourth.

Earlier, a 54-year-old digital creator - Neeru Saini - aced the viral Gajgamini walk. Her video received over 14 million views and a plethora of comments, including one from Netflix. “OBSESSED. 100. Neeru, tum bade WOW ho,” the OTT platform wrote in the comments section of the viral video.

Also Read| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law recreates Netflix’s Heeramandi look. Pics go viral

Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi. The series is set in pre-independence India and revolves around courtesans who wielded much power and influence during India’s freedom struggle. The “Gajgamini” walk is performed by courtesan Bibbojaan, essayed by Aditi Rao Hydari, in the series to entice one of her clients.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / German TikTok star goes desi with Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajgamini walk from Netflix’s Heeramandi: ‘Bibbojaan approves’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On