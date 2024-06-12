Move over Bibbojaan, Kittojaan is here to win hearts with ‘Gajagamini’ walk. Watch viral video

If you are on Instagram, it is almost impossible to avoid reels where people are showing their “Gajagamini” walk. Made popular by Aditi Rao Hydari’s character Bibbojaan in Heeramani, this move symbolises strength, femininity and grace. With so many recreating this move, who do you think is winning the trend? It’s Kittojaan. Who is Kittojaan, you ask? It is a very adorable cat who is giving tough competition not just to other social media users but even to the actor herself. The image shows Kittojaan from ‘Billamandi’ who is winning hearts with “Gajagamini” walk. Do you think she did it better than Bibbojaan? (Instagram/@daily.bytess)

The video is posted with a hilarious caption that reads, “Found Kittojaan from billamandi”. The short video opens to show a cat entering a room with a round pillow around its neck. It is the way the cat walks which will leave you surprised.

Take a look at the cat video that will likely make you chuckle:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 7.1 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Perfect catwalk,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Kittojaan rocks,” added another.

“She is the winner of the trend,” joined a third.

“Bibbojaan could never copy this walk,” joked a fourth.

The video is posted on an Instagram page daily.bytess. It is filled with videos of various cats. From hilarious to adorable, these videos will win over any cat lover.

The “Gajagamini” walk is used in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi. In a scene, courtesan Bibbojaan, essayed by Aditi Rao Hydari, is seen performing this seductive walk to entice one of her clients.

What are your thoughts on Kittojaan winning the “Gajagamini” walk trend? Did the video leave you with a smile?