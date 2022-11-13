Quick Style’s amazing dance to Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s Le Gayi will make you groove. Watch

Norwegian dance group Quick Style never fails to wow people with their amazing dance routines. Their Instagram page is filled with incredible videos of their amazing dance performances. They often show their skills while grooving to famous Bollywood songs too. Just like this video that shows them dancing to the famous song Le Gayi from the film Dil To Pagal Hai originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

“Bringing back a classic one. Dil To Pagal Hai, hai na?,” they wrote and shared the video. The clip shows the members showing a dance routine in their unusual dancing styles.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Anyone else was waiting for the hook step.. that one arm up one to ‘Le gayi.. Le gayi’ or just me?!,” posted an Instagram user. “You all have taken our hearts already yaar... love you guys... wish you more success... success which you all deserve,” commented another. “You guys have so much swag,” expressed a third. “Just can't wait to see you guys in India,” wrote a fourth.