R Vaishali, Pragg become first sibling duo to earn chess GM title, Swiggy Instamart reacts

R Vaishali became the third woman from India to earn the chess grandmaster title at the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain. She started the tournament with two consecutive wins and defeated Turkish FIDE master Tamer Tarik Selbes in the second round to surpass the rating. As the chess community poured in their wishes for her significant achievement, a tweet by Swiggy Instamart caught the attention of many. The tweet shows her picture with brother R Praggnanandhaa, who is also a chess grandmaster. (Also Read: How Vaishali turned frustration into fuel to become India's 84th chess GM)

R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali posing for the camera. (X/@mufaddal_vohra)

Swiggy Instamart reshared a picture of R Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali and wrote, "Duo more dangerous than Pepsi and Mentos."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on December 2. Since being posted, it has received several views and likes. Many others also shared their wishes for the duo on X.

Check out what people are saying about R Vaishali and R Praggnanandhaa here:

An individual said, "Congratulations to the 84th Indian Grandmaster Vaishali!"

A second commented, "Congratulations to Vidit Gujrati and R. Vaishali for their success at the FIDE Grand Swiss 2023. India dominated as Vaishali won the women's event while Vidit won the champion's trophy in the open."

A third shared, "Vaishali becomes India’s 84th grandmaster and with Pragg the first ever Brother, sister duo to become Grandmasters in the history of Chess."