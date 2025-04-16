Racist Tesla driver's vile rant against Muslim women costs him $25,000 per minute

A Tesla driver who verbally abused a group of Muslim women paid $75,000 as a settlement to the three women and issued a public apology, according to Atlanta News First. The man who was identified as Perry Greene, the ex-husband of Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, had attacked the women verbally in March. In a viral video, Perry Greene can be seen verbally abusing the three women.(X/@ceolawyer)

In a video, recorded by one of the women who were praying in a mall parking in Alpharetta on March 31, Greene can be seen driving up to them in a Tesla Cybertruck and asking them where they were from.

“Where are you from? Where all y’all from? Y'all wanna do all kinds of crazy s**t," he said and taunted them for praying to a "false god". As the women tried to leave, he followed them with his car.

Take a look at the video here:

The women were shocked by the attack and told local media that Greene showed "pure hate" against them. “It did feel very long in the moment. Like, it just wouldn’t stop. Attack after attack, insult after insult. All of it was just out of pure hate and his disgust of us, which I don’t understand," they said.

After the video went viral, Greene reached out to the women's lawyer, wanting to apologise. The lawyer took to X to narrate the whole incident. "I made him apologise privately to them and their families for over 20 minutes, then sit for Friday sermon at their mosque to get educated about Islam, and then issue a public apology to the world. Only after my clients were satisfied with the apology and his community service, we offered a discounted settlement of $75,000. That’s $25,000 per minute of hate speech," he said.

In his apology, Greene said that his behaviour was not the "right way" to treat anybody.

“I came today just to meet with the young ladies that I was mean to and treated disrespectfully about their religion and about what they were doing. I just wanted them to know that I humbly apologised to them because no one should be treated that way, and that’s not the right way for us to treat anybody," he said.

Greene had filed for divorce from his wife in 2022 after 27 years of marriage, claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken”.

The Alpharetta police, however, did not press charges against Greene claiming they did not witness any crime being committed in the viral video.

“In our community all speech is protected — even the speech we may not agree with. After thoroughly watching the video, we have determined no crime was committed. And, while we do not condone activity like this, absent any new information coming forward our investigation is closed, and no criminal charges will be made," they said in a statement.