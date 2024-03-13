Radhika Merchant performs Garba with Orry in new video from Jamnagar gala. Watch viral clip

Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry, attended the star-studded three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He has since been sharing videos and photos from the event with his followers on Instagram. Orry has now shared a video of himself dancing with the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant, and it has gone viral. Radhika Merchant and Orry performing Garba in Jamnagar. (Instagram/@orry)

Orry posted the video on Instagram with a simple caption. It reads, “Rhythm and Radhika Merchant.” Alongside, he shared a heart emoji.

The video shows Radhika Merchant in a golden gown with her hair tied back in a ponytail. Orry, on the other hand, is sporting a vibrant multi-coloured coat suit with his hair tied in a neat bun. As they perform Garba, people behind them can be seen dancing with dandiya sticks on stage.

Watch Orry and Radhika Merchant dancing in Jamnagar here:

Orry shared the video a few hours ago on Instagram. Since then, it has accumulated over one million views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“He dances, he is a dancer,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Like two cute school kids performing Garba.”

“Orry and Radhika both look cute,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Lovely dance. Nice to see you enjoying it.”

“Orry never disappoints,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Orry the cutest.”

Earlier, a video of Orry and Rihanna went viral on social media. In the video, Rihanna can be seen admiring Orry’s earrings as she holds one of them. Later, Orry shared a post on Instagram expressing that his earrings had ‘found love in Jamnagar’ and are ‘in a better place now’.