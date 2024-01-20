Orry poses with his doppelganger. Can you spot the difference?

Orry's doppelganger is for real. In a picture shared by his fan account, internet celebrity Orhan Awatramani is seen posing with his doppelganger. While they do look extremely similar at one glance, one may be able to spot the differences with a keener eye. (Also Read: 2023 was the year of Orry: Decoding why the internet loves Orhan Awatramani) Orry and his doppelganger

Orry poses with doppelganger

Orry Community, the Instagram handle whose bio states it's a “supporter of Orry,” shared a few stills on Saturday. These included Orry posing with his doppelganger as the two stand like brothers-in-arms. In another picture, they're both seen posing with a friend.

Orry reveals he has hired doppelgangers

Orry appeared as a guest on Koffee with Karan Season 8 finale that dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. When host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Orry if he has doppelgangers, he said, "So you made a statement right now saying Orry is here, Orry is there, he is everywhere. I am everywhere. I am everywhere and I take great pride in being Orry the omnipresent. But sometimes, people forget that I'm not actually a mystical creature and I can't actually be everywhere... I have three silent doppelgangers."

He added that once he was overseas when his friend pointed out that a man dressed as Orry is posing for the paparazzi at a Mumbai event. Orry then jumped on the opportunity and hired him. He told Karan that if they stand beside each other, he wouldn't be able to tell the difference.

Karan also asked Orry if he's single. He replied, "I have five." A confused Karan asked him, "You are dating five people?" Orry responded, “I am cheating. I am a cheater. Orry is a cheater.” He also addressed his partners as "minions", which left Karan in splits.

This season of Koffee with Karan saw stars like Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marking their presence.

