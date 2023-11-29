Raghuram Rajan recalls about Princeton student wanting to work for free

While earning a PhD in Economics at Princeton Universityin 2012, Rohit Lamba wrotea letter to Raghuram Rajan, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He asked him if he couldwork for him for free and contribute to the nation. Rajan, the then Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India gladly accepted the offer and has now shared a few words for Lamba. Former Governor of Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan shared about his mentee Rohit Lamba on LinkedIn.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Rajan took to LinkedIn to share about Lamba. He said, "I met Dr Rohit Lamba over a decade ago when I was India's Chief Economic Advisor, and he wrote to me as a PhD student from Princeton, wanting to work for free in the Finance Ministry just to make a contribution to the nation."

He added that since then, the two have been in touch and 'really started working together during the pandemic'. While the two wrote op-eds, Lamba recently released a book. "Rohit is a great theoretical economist, who also has a strong practical sense. He is passionate about India and its development, as hopefully comes out in the pages of the book," wrote Rajan in his post.

This post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments. Lamba also reshared a snapshot of this post on X and wrote, "Not every day you get a shoutout from one of your favourite economists, who is also a mentor and co-author. So I’ll take it."

