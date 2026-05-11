Rahul Gandhi’s response to his BJP-supporting investment advisor goes viral: ‘Your political views are your own but…’

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has won social media points with a witty response to his BJP-supporting investment advisor, Muthukrishnan Dhandapani. On Sunday, Dhandapani shared an X post praising Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour despite their political differences.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi had a witty response for his mutual funds investment advisor (AICC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor revealed that he has been handling Rahul Gandhi’s mutual fund investments since 2013. He described himself as “a strong Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024.”

Dhandapani said that despite their polar opposite political viewpoints, Gandhi has been unfailingly polite in all their dealings.

Investment advisor on Rahul Gandhi

“In 2013, my client who was professionally working for Rahul Gandhi suggested my name to him to handle his mutual fund investments,” Muthukrishnan Dhandapani said in his X post. “From 2013, Rahul continues to be my client for mutual fund investments.”

Dhandapani said that he had spoken to Gandhi several times over the phone and exchanged many emails with the Congress leader. Even though his own pro-BJP stance is no secret, Dhandapani said that Gandhi never behaved rudely with him. In fact, the topic of his views has never come up between them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “And as you are aware, I've been a strong Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024. Never once Rahul or his office staff brought that subject to me. I believe my tweets are regularly seen by his staff. They clearly differentiate between my professional service and political beliefs,” Dhandapani said in his X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And as you are aware, I've been a strong Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024. Never once Rahul or his office staff brought that subject to me. I believe my tweets are regularly seen by his staff. They clearly differentiate between my professional service and political beliefs,” Dhandapani said in his X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“And in every single conversation I've with Rahul, he addresses me with respect and never behaved in any haughty manner,” he added.

Dhandapani also revealed that Rahul Gandhi took his advice while hiring a “key professional” a few years ago. “I do not know Rahul Gandhi as a politician. Based on last 14 years interaction, all I can say is he respects professionals a lot and is a nice human being to interact with,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s response

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Muthu ji, your political views are your own - but please do speed up the returns on my investments,” Rahul Gandhi quipped while responding to his investment advisor’s post on X.

The witty reply has gone viral with 2.6 million views and a ton of amused comments.

“Pleasantly surprised with your response,” Dhandapani said.

“Haha. This story is another proof that Rahul Ji is truly different from typical Indian politicians,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“In an era where dissent is treated as disloyalty, this small exchange says everything about what we’ve lost and what we could have. The world and societies still go on because most of us are kind and empathetic,” another said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON