Railways posts quiz on India's longest train route. Can you answer the question?

If you regularly use Twitter, you may have seen the quiz posts. Interesting and intriguing to solve, those posts keep people engaged. From individual Twitter users to different departments to brands, these posts are shared by various people. Recently Western Railway joined the list with their question on India's longest train route. The railway department asked people a question along with a few options.

They shared a question in the caption in Hindi. When translated, it read, “Do you know what is the longest distance train in India?” Alongside, they also shared an image of a train passing through a picturesque area covered in greenery.

The same question is also repeated on the image along with four options. The options are Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express, New Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Katra Shri Shakti Exrpess, and Thiruvananthapuram - Guwahati Express.

Take a look at the post to see if you can answer the question correctly:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated close to 300 likes. People shared different options while trying to reply to the question.

Do you know the right answer? It is the Vivek Express that operates between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari. Flagged off in November 2011, the train covers a distance of 4,189 km. The route passes through nine states across the country. It connects Assam with Tamil Nadu.