Rain ruins kid’s plan on weekend, her reaction is adorably hilarious. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase sweet antics of kids. This clip, shared on Instagram, is another inclusion to the list. The video shows a girl’s hilariously adorable reaction to rain ruining her weekend plans. There is a chance that besides making you smile, the video will also leave you saying aww.

The video is shared on the Instagram page me_and_my_bachchas. “When rain ruins your weekend plan... c’mon barish what is this behavior,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the girl standing on a balcony looking outside. She then goes on to say “Arey yaar” and even tries to throw punches at the rain.

Take a look at the video: +

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 23,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Aww, so cute,” wrote an Instagram user.

“That areyy yaarr.... adorable,” posted another.

“This made my day,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?