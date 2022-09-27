Raj kachori gets a chocolate makeover. People can’t help but ask ‘Kyun’

The Internet is filled with videos that show people giving a twist to popular street food dishes. While some of those dishes turn out to be delicious, others end up irking people. Just like this dish which shows a vendor selling raj kachori with a chocolate twist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram page thegreatindianfoodie shared the video and wrote that it is from a vendor at Bangladesh. “Is fusion ko aap karenge pass ya fail?! Bangladesh ki ye special Chocolate Raj kachori!” they shared along with the video.

The video opens to show the vendor mixing the usual ingredients in a raj kachori. Towards the end, the person adds chocolate syrup in what appears to be dahi and pours it over the dish.

Take a look at the video to see if you would like to taste it:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 57,000 views and counting. The video has also gathered nearly 1,700 likes. The share has prompted people to post various reactions. Many were left asking why someone would create this fusion dish.

“A big fail, please stop all this,” expressed an Instagram user. “Kyunn matlab kyunnn,” posted another. “Stop ruining original food,” commented a third. “Where's the dislike button,” asked a fourth. “Nooooooo,” wrote a fifth.