Rajasthan Royals reveal Chahal’s contribution to science. Watch funny video

Yuzvendra Chahal and his new IPL team Rajasthan Royals are having a blast on social media it seems. Chahal, who is known for his witty and hilarious videos on Instagram, has been quite active for the Rajasthan Royals’ social media accounts. After they recently shared a tweet that said he has been appointed the team captain which was then hilariously revealed that he had hacked into their account, they have now shared a video regarding Chahal which will leave you in splits.

The video shows Yuzvendra Chahal’s contribution to science in a kind of spoof which will make you laugh out loud. The video begins with a voiceover saying “NASA was looking for the reason to how and why the moon is still spinning around the Earth and they find out this exclusive information”. Then it is hilariously shown that Yuzvendra Chahal is the reason as he delivers his spin ball which goes out of the orbit.

Shared 23 hours ago, the video has garnered 1.4 million views so far. “Yuzvendra Chahal’s contribution to science, REVEALED,” they wrote as the caption of the video as they tagged Chahal.

Watch the funny video below:

The post attracted a lot of funny comments as people said that maybe Chahal hacked RR’s Instagram account again

“RR Admin + Yuzi bhai = entertainment, entertainment and entertainment,” commented an Instagram user. “Next one... Yuzi hacked RR Instagram,” another said. “Yuzi to NASA walo se bhi khatrnak hai,” posted a third.

What do you think of this hilarious video of Yuzvendra Chahal?