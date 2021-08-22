Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Rahul Gandhi shares special post for Priyanka Gandhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan
trending

Rahul Gandhi shares special post for Priyanka Gandhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share the special post for Priyanka Gandhi.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2021: The image is a collage that shows pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.(Instagram/@rahulgandhi)

A post shared by Rahul Gandhi for his sister Priyanka Gandhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan has won people’s hearts. He shared an emotional caption along with a collage that shows different pictures of the duo.

Rahul Gandhi’s caption, when loosely translated from Hindi, explains his feelings about his sister. “There is a special place in my life for my sister’s affection and support. We are each other’s friends and protectors,” reads the caption. He also added a line to wish everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Take a look at the sweet post shared by Rahul Gandhi:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a little over five hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 92,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared appreciative comments to react to the love-filled post by Rahul Gandhi.

“Omg, this is super cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “How sweet,” shared another. “Many more happy rakshabandhan to you both,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raksha bandhan rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

This video involving two dogs and a pool will leave you in splits

Harsh Goenka posts pic with Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev along with funny caption

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle cakes’ with mama on his birthday. Watch

‘A visitor from the Stone Age’: Nasa’s post on comet wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP