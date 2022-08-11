Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sachin Tendulkar shares Instagram pic with sister, brothers

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recently taken to his Instagram page in order to share a photo that is dedicated to his sister and the unwavering support that she has lent him throughout his life. The photo also features his brothers Nitin Tendulkar and Ajit Tendulkar. In this post that he has dedicated to his sister Savita Tendulkar, the ace sportsperson extended his heartfelt gratitude for her.

In the caption of this photo, Tendulkar wrote, “From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!” [Wishing a very happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone]

Look at the photo shared by Sachin Tendulkar on Raksha Bandhan 2022:

Shared just two hours ago this post by Sachin Tendulkar has received over 1.74 lakh likes on it already.

“Aw, beautiful pic sir. Enjoy the festivities,” wrote an Instagram user. “So beautiful,” posted another. “Happy Raksha Bandhan,” shared a third. Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth also took to the comments section in order to write, “Pranaam to di. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”