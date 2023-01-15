Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ram Kapoor finally discovers why his pet dog refuses to eat without Gautami Kapoor

Published on Jan 15, 2023 08:23 PM IST

Ram Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of Gautami Kapoor with their pet dog.

The image is taken from the video shared by Ram Kapoor and shows Gautami Kapoor with their pet dog.(Instagram/@iamramkapoor)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents love to pamper their pet babies. Actor Gautami Kapoor is no different who loves doing everything for her pooch baby, including feeding him with her hands. Her husband Ram Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of her doing so and also shared how he finally discovered that is the reason the dog refuses to eat when she is not at home.

“Somethings never change,” the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor wrote and also shared two facepalm emoticons. The video opens to show someone opening a door and when that person starts speaking it becomes clear that he is Ram Kapoor. As the video progresses, he is seen talking with Gautami Kapoor and telling her how she spoils their pet baby. Meanwhile, she keeps on feeding the bulldog lovingly.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video was shared 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received more than 9,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. Gautami Kapoor too reacted with a few see-no-evil-monkey emoji.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“You are just jealous,” posted an Instagram user. “Things we do for our Bulldogs,” expressed another. “All dog parents go through the same thing… it's just pure love,” commented a third. “This should not change either,” shared a fourth. “Yes they love & like my hand feed. We also hand feed our dog (GSD) every day 3 times a day,” wrote a fifth.

