‘Rank is missing’: Netizens on wedding card featuring couple’s IIT degrees

When couples finalize their wedding dates, they focus on creating unique invitations that will stand out. They often search the Internet and ask loved ones for ideas on wording and design. Recently, an old wedding invitation has gone viral on social media, featuring the couple’s names alongside the institutions they attended. Expectedly, the picture has people laughing out loud.

A picture of the wedding card that has left people laughing hard. (Twitter/@mister_whistler)

“All you need is love to get married,” reads the caption of the wedding invitation shared on X by a user who goes by Mahesh. The invitation has the names of the institutions that the bride and the groom attended. While IIT Bombay is written against the groom’s name, IIT Delhi is against the bride’s name.

Take a look at the wedding invitation right here:

Since being shared on X, the picture of the wedding card has been going viral with over 57,000 views. Additionally, the post has accumulated close to 500 likes and numerous retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people have said about the unusual wedding card:

“I was there. It was also mentioned on the kaju katli, wedding cake and even the chaat. Guests were instructed to mention it on the shagun ka lifafa as well,” claimed an individual.

Another joked, “They should have just mentioned IIT Bombay weds IIT Delhi.”

“This is yet another level of show off. The drama of Indian weddings!” expressed a third.

A fourth remarked, “Ohh the rank is missing!”

