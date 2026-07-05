Ranveer Allahbadia’s advice for people earning under 50,000: ‘Stop obsessing over where to invest’

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has sparked a discussion online after sharing his views on income, savings and wealth building. In a post on X, Allahbadia said that people earning under ₹50,000 a month should focus more on improving their earning potential than obsessing over investment choices.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s advice on earning more before investing sparked debate among social media users. (Instagram/beerbiceps)

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Ranveer Allahbadia shares money advice

Taking to X, Allahbadia wrote, "If you're earning under 50,000 a month, stop obsessing over where to invest. Start obsessing over how to earn more. Saving 5,000 rupees a month will not change your life. Doubling your income will. And never increase your lifestyle as fast as you increase your income. Fix the input before optimising the output. Something I had to figure out while building BeerBiceps from scratch."

His post quickly drew attention, with many users agreeing with his larger point about skill building and income growth. However, several others pointed out that the advice, while useful, may not be easy to follow for many people who are already struggling with rising living costs.

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The post on X has garnered more than 346k views and several reactions.

Take a look here at the post:

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Internet reacts to Allahbadia’s post

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "How can I double my income? I would really appreciate some unique and practical suggestions." Another said, " ₹50,000 is not much these days, especially in metro cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. It may be enough for one person to live comfortably in a 1BHK or 2BHK, depending on the area, but there will not be much left to save. Building wealth on savings alone at that income level is extremely difficult, so the real way forward is to improve your skills, upgrade your education, and work consistently towards increasing your income."

A third user offered a different perspective and wrote, "True, but when the average monthly income of Indians is around ₹20,000 to ₹22,000, and nearly 95% of Indians earn less than ₹50,000, simply advising people to ‘earn more’ sounds easy and generic, but is not practically achievable at a mass scale. That is why investing wisely, no matter how much one earns, becomes extremely important."

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(Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia shocked by 10-year-old's Instagram follower count: ‘Most confident kid I’ve met’)

Another person commented, "Earning ₹30,000 a month and still struggling to survive." One user added, "In my opinion, even if you earn ₹50,000, you should invest as much as you can. This will help you build an investment-first mindset and stay on track when your income increases. But yes, you should never settle for the same salary forever." Another summed up the debate by saying, "Doubling your income is more powerful than any savings hack in the book."