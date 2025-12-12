Rapido driver allegedly demanded 300 extra on 469 airport fare in Ahmedabad, company responds

A passenger’s airport ride in Ahmedabad has triggered widespread discussion online after a video shared on Instagram alleged billing concerns during a Rapido booking. The video was posted by Shrekanth RG, who documented his confrontation with the driver and described what he called a disturbing experience during a routine airport drop. A Rapido driver was accused of demanding extra money during an airport ride.(Instagram/shrekanth_rg)

The text overlaid on the clip read, “This driver demanded extra ₹300 over and above ₹469 that was supposed to be paid. Please be aware of such miscreants who retort to cheap practices.” The footage shows Shrekanth questioning the driver about the additional charges while raising concerns about the vehicle and the ride details.

Take a look here at the clip:

Passenger details claims of intimidation and driver mismatch

In a detailed caption, Shrekanth described the incident as a “shocking safety lesson”. He wrote, “Today’s airport ride turned into a shocking safety lesson. A driver mismatch, a car without a number plate, forced extra charges, public abuse and intimidation all during a simple Rapido booking.” He added that the incident took place at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat and alleged that the driver dropped him midway without completing the ride, demanding an extra ₹400 in addition to the ₹469 fare.

He further claimed there was no toll charge at the airport during the initial entry period and that the driver had not paid any parking fee. “He extorted an extra ₹400 over an above the ₹469 ride cost until my destination,” Shrekanth wrote, while also acknowledging the platform’s response. “But, thanks to @rapidoapp they quickly resolved the issue and refunded ₹400 back into my wallet. Thank you Rapido!”

Clarifications shared in comments section

Responding to questions and criticism, Shrekanth later posted a long clarification in the comments. He stated, “The vehicle didn’t have a number plate, driver fixed the plate just before starting the car. Driver and Rapido captain details did not match.” He also emphasised that Rapido fares already include parking and toll charges wherever applicable, adding that there was no toll at the airport for the first eight minutes.

He concluded by questioning the extra demand, noting that a return ride during peak hours showed a fare of ₹260. “Hope all the driver Bhaiyyas reading this will translate this in the language they understand using Google translate,” he wrote.

Rapido responds as users share mixed reactions

Rapido’s official Instagram account responded publicly, saying, “Hi, we are disappointed to hear that our captain demanded an extra amount, which goes against our service policies. We're glad to know that your issue has been resolved.”

The post attracted several reactions. One user commented, “same things happen with me,” while another wrote, “Yes this truly exists, same incident happened with me 3 months back.” A third said, “Yes exactly they are doing this same. rapido should take strict action against them.” However, not all responses sided with the passenger, with one user remarking, “but i support driver in this matter.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)