Rare 150 million-year-old dinosaur to be auctioned in Paris

A dinosaur dating back 150 million years is all set to be auctioned in Paris on October 20, 2023. Yes, you read that right. The dinosaur, named Barry is set to fetch around €8,00,000-12,00,000. It will be auctioned at Hôtel Drouot room 9.

The dinosaur will be auctioned on October 20 in Paris. (Hôtel Drouot)

Barry is an adult specimen of the Camptosauridae, a subfamily of the Iguanodontidae, one of the first dinosaur species to be found. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, leading paleontologists have debated over the mode of locomotion and balance of iguanodontidaes. The discovery of Barry answers many questions about dinosaurs. (Also Read: Rare Tyrannosaurus-Rex skeleton to go under the hammer in Switzerland)

As per the Press release shared by Hôtel Drouot, Barry's remains were unearthed in the Morrison Formation of Wyoming, USA in the early 2000s. Following this discovery, Barry garnered the interest of a renowned American neuroscientist and astrophysicist, who showcased it in her Colorado residence for more than two decades. It wasn't until 2022 that the Italian company Zoic acquired Barry for an extensive rediscovery project.

"With the invaluable help of the University of Bologna’s Paleontology Department, Zoic undertook the meticulous task of disassembling, cleaning, and cataloguing the specimen’s original bones in order to carry out a complete reconstruction of the specimen according to current scientific standards, and then renamed it Barry," shared the press release.

They also added that after recovering Barry, it stands at some five metres long and two metres high.

Alexandre Giquello, from Drouot, told CNN, “It is an extremely well-preserved specimen, which is quite rare. To take the example of its skull, the skull is complete at 90% and the rest of the dinosaur (skeleton) is complete at 80%.”

This is not the first that a dinosaur skeleton will be auctioned. In April 2023, the composite skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex managed to haul in 5.5 million Swiss francs at an auction in Zurich. The skeleton is estimated to be between 65 to 67 million years old.

