‘Rare jewel of the Eastern Ghats’: Andhra Pradesh begins survey to protect endangered Peacock Tarantula

A rare spider from the Eastern Ghats is drawing fresh attention following a push led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, as authorities step up efforts to study and conserve its population. The Peacock Tarantula, known for its striking appearance and limited habitat, is now at the centre of a new conservation initiative backed by the state government.

A conservation survey was initiated in Andhra Pradesh to assess the population of the endangered Peacock Tarantula.(X/@APDeputyCMO)

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The official X account of the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, Andhra Pradesh, shared details of the move, highlighting the importance of preserving lesser known species alongside more widely recognised wildlife.

"A rare jewel of the Eastern Ghats is finally getting the attention it deserves. Under the able leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and the strong direction of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan, The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, in collaboration with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, has initiated a conservation status survey of the Peacock Tarantula (Poecilotheria metallica) in the vast landscape of the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). This species is Critically Endangered and endemic to a very small region of eastern ghats in Andhra Pradesh, making it one of world's most unique and vulnerable arachnids. Understanding its distribution and population is a crucial step toward securing its future in the wild. Because conservation isn’t just about the iconic species it’s also about protecting the rare, the endemic, and the irreplaceable. This is one of many such stories to come."

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{{^usCountry}} A species with a rare history {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Peacock Tarantula, scientifically known as Poecilotheria metallica, has long fascinated researchers and wildlife enthusiasts due to its vibrant blue colouring and restricted geographical presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Peacock Tarantula, scientifically known as Poecilotheria metallica, has long fascinated researchers and wildlife enthusiasts due to its vibrant blue colouring and restricted geographical presence. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a report by The Hindu, the first known specimen of the species entered scientific records in 1898. It was sent to the British Museum by H.R.P. Carter after being collected by H.C. West, then chief engineer of the Madras Railway. The spider was reportedly discovered in a bungalow near Gooty along the north west railway line in what is now Andhra Pradesh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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