‘Rare jewel of the Eastern Ghats’: Andhra Pradesh begins survey to protect endangered Peacock Tarantula
Andhra Pradesh launched a survey to study and protect the critically endangered Peacock Tarantula in the Eastern Ghats.
A rare spider from the Eastern Ghats is drawing fresh attention following a push led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, as authorities step up efforts to study and conserve its population. The Peacock Tarantula, known for its striking appearance and limited habitat, is now at the centre of a new conservation initiative backed by the state government.
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The official X account of the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, Andhra Pradesh, shared details of the move, highlighting the importance of preserving lesser known species alongside more widely recognised wildlife.
"A rare jewel of the Eastern Ghats is finally getting the attention it deserves. Under the able leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and the strong direction of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan, The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, in collaboration with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, has initiated a conservation status survey of the Peacock Tarantula (Poecilotheria metallica) in the vast landscape of the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). This species is Critically Endangered and endemic to a very small region of eastern ghats in Andhra Pradesh, making it one of world's most unique and vulnerable arachnids. Understanding its distribution and population is a crucial step toward securing its future in the wild. Because conservation isn’t just about the iconic species it’s also about protecting the rare, the endemic, and the irreplaceable. This is one of many such stories to come."
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A species with a rare history{{/usCountry}}
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The Peacock Tarantula, scientifically known as Poecilotheria metallica, has long fascinated researchers and wildlife enthusiasts due to its vibrant blue colouring and restricted geographical presence.{{/usCountry}}
The Peacock Tarantula, scientifically known as Poecilotheria metallica, has long fascinated researchers and wildlife enthusiasts due to its vibrant blue colouring and restricted geographical presence.{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Man’s picture of huge spider sparks mixed reactions){{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Man’s picture of huge spider sparks mixed reactions){{/usCountry}}
According to a report by The Hindu, the first known specimen of the species entered scientific records in 1898. It was sent to the British Museum by H.R.P. Carter after being collected by H.C. West, then chief engineer of the Madras Railway. The spider was reportedly discovered in a bungalow near Gooty along the north west railway line in what is now Andhra Pradesh.