Rare orphaned walrus rescued from Arctic with cuddles, care from surrogate human moms

A rare orphaned Pacific walrus calf named Ukiaq — affectionately called "Uki" — is making waves online as she begins a new chapter at SeaWorld Orlando following a dramatic rescue from the Arctic. The walrus calf whose survival once hinged on round-the-clock cuddles and bottle feeds after she was found abandoned and injured in the Arctic, according to the New York Post. Uki was just weeks old when she was found dehydrated and malnourished.(Instagram/@alaskasealifecenter)

Discovered last July near the remote village of Utqiagvik, Alaska, Uki was just a few weeks old when she was found in dire condition — dehydrated, malnourished, and covered in wounds after being abandoned by her herd. Walrus calves typically remain with their mothers for one to two years, and her chances of survival without immediate intervention were slim.

She was flown to the Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC), where experts launched a round-the-clock effort to save her. “We watch her signs of improvement with cautious optimism and are pleased to be supported by our partners in providing the best possible care for her and all our wildlife response patients,” said Dr. Wei Ying Wong, President and CEO of the ASLC, in a statement.

Surrogate parents

The team stepped into the role of surrogate parents — bottle-feeding her, cleaning up after her, and even cuddling her while she slept to replicate the warmth and physical affection she would have received from her mother. Among her caretakers were Diana Hawke and Staci Owens, who provided critical emotional support during her early recovery.

Now weighing a healthy 350 pounds, Uki was transported via FedEx to SeaWorld Orlando last fall, where she has continued to receive specialised one-on-one care from the park’s Wild Arctic team. The move was necessary because only a few facilities in North America are equipped to care for walruses like Uki, who are deemed unfit for life in the wild.

“Uki’s journey to SeaWorld Orlando is only the beginning of her new chapter,” said Dr. Joseph Gaspard, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando.

Since arriving, the young walrus has been gradually introduced to her new surroundings through scent-based interactions, sleepovers, and short visits to her new habitat — all part of a strategy to gently ease her transition. Eventually, she will be introduced to the park’s walrus herd, starting with Kaboodle, an experienced walrus mom who has successfully raised several calves.

“From the Utqiagvik community members who first found her, to the tireless efforts of the ASLC team, and now to our family here at SeaWorld Orlando, Uki has been surrounded by people committed to giving her a second chance,” Gaspard added.

While Uki has already captured hearts with her story and undeniable charm, she also stands as a reminder of broader environmental themes. “Walrus are amazing ambassadors for the Arctic and an inspiration to all of us to be better stewards of the planet we all share,” said Dr. Chris Dold, SeaWorld’s Chief Zoological Officer.

Uki is expected to make her first public appearance later this month — a moment likely to win over even more fans and spotlight the ongoing importance of marine wildlife conservation.