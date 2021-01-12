Rare recording shows black panther fighting an anaconda. Watch

You may have heard of cats and dogs fighting but have you ever heard of a wrestling match between a black panther and an anaconda? Well, that is precisely what this gripping yet hair-raising video shows. Watching it may leave you with goosebumps.

Though the clip has been around the Internet since 2013, it has captured netizens' attention once again after being shared on Twitter. Biodiversidade Brasileira shared the 15-second-long recording with a caption, that when translated from Portuguese reads, "Very rare record of a jaguar fighting an anaconda".

The video opens to a shot of a shallow waterbody in the wild. A black panther forcefully pulls out the anaconda from the water with its mouth. However, the anaconda coils its body around the panther's mouth, trying to suffocate it.

Watch to find out what happens next:

If you're left gasping after having watched that recording, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this video has accumulated over 77,200 views. The tweet in itself has more than 4,700 likes and has also amassed many comments from netizens.

Here's how tweeple reacted to the share. One person inquired, "Who won?" curious about how the match ended.

Another individual similarly asked, "What happens in the end?". "Look at that cat go," read one comment under the share.

A Twitter user proclaimed, "The jaguar is impressive, a fantastic animal," while another stated, "This is wild".

If you too are curious about how this fight ends, then you can watch an extended version of the clip here.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON