Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot, video goes viral
Originally shared on Instagram by Rashid Khan, the clip of him giving a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot was recently re-shared on Twitter too.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The post about Rashid Khan giving a twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Instagram/@rashid.khan19)

A video of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has left people surprised. In the clip, he is seen playing MS Dhoni's signature helicopter shot. However, there is a golf-related twist and that has now sparked an online chatter. There is a possibility that the video will leave you with a smile.

Originally shared on Instagram by the cricketer, the clip was recently re-shared on Twitter too.

"Have you ever tried helicopter in golf," Khan shared. “The helicopter, but make it golf. @rashidkhan_19 is special!” reads the tweet caption shared along with the video. The post is complete with two emoticons – one of a helicopter and another of golfing.

Take a look at the video which has now created a buzz on Twitter:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has already gathered more than 21,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people, including one from the cricketer himself. While reacting to the video, this is what he shared:

“He absolutely smoked it!” wrote a Twitter user. Another shared heart emoticon to express their reactions.

Rashid Khan plays the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

What are your thought on the video?

rashid khan twitter
