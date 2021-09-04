Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ratan Tata dismisses news of him advocating linking liquor sale to Aadhar Card

“This is not said by me. Thank you,” Ratan Tata wrote while sharing the Instagram story.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Ratan Tata shared the image on his Instagram story.(Instagram/@ratantata)

Ratan Tata has once again taken on fake news by busting a social media post falsely attributed to him. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons took to Instagram to share a snippet of the post and convey that it is fake news. “This is not said by me. Thank you,” he also wrote in his Insta story.

The screenshot of the post shared by Tata reads “Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they pay and buy alcohol. Ratan Tata.”

Take a look at the Insta story of Ratan Tata:

Instagram story shared by Ratan Tata. (Instagram/@ratantata)
This is, however, not the first time Ratan Tata has taken to social media to clear the air about news falsely attributed to him. Last year, he shared a post dismissing a viral claim about him buying 50% stake in the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical startup Generic Aadhaar.

What are your thoughts on Ratan Tata’s Insta story?

