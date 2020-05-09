e-paper
Ratan Tata dismisses news of him buying 50% stake in Mumbai pharma startup

Ratan Tata shared on Instagram that he has not purchased 50% stake in the company.

it-s-viral Updated: May 09, 2020 11:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ratan Tata shared this image on Instagram.
Ratan Tata shared this image on Instagram. (Instagram/Ratan Tata)
         

Ratan Tata, in his personal capacity, recently invested an undisclosed amount in a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical startup Generic Aadhaar. However, now a fake news piece is going viral with a claim that the chairman emeritus at Tata Sons has bought 50% stake of the company. Tata took to Instagram to share a story and dismiss the news.

He shared a screenshot of one such online article and wrote, “As happy as I’m to support this venture, it has been a minority token investment.” The business mogul then added that he has not purchased 50% stake in the company.

Ratan Tata shared this image on Instagram.
Ratan Tata shared this image on Instagram.

A few days ago, Ratan Tata once again took on fake news by dismissing a news article falsely attributed to him. Taking to Twitter, he called out the piece for being fake and also urged people to always verify news before sharing them with others.

Also Read | Ratan Tata didn’t write that viral message attributed to him, denies it on Twitter

