Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Ratan Tata shares heartwarming pic of man shielding stray dog from rain
trending

Ratan Tata shares heartwarming pic of man shielding stray dog from rain

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share the picture of the man shielding stray dog from rain.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata's post related to stray dog left people with a warm feeling.(PTI file photo)

Ratan Tata often takes to Instagram to post interesting posts. Be it wonderful throwback pictures or posts involving animals, especially stray dogs, his shares often create a buzz online. Just like his recent post about a heartwarming moment involving a man and dog. His post is spreading joy and may leave you happy too.

“Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals,” he wrote while sharing the image.

Take a look at the post:

The image shows a man shielding a stray dog from rain. (Instagram/@ratantata)
RELATED STORIES

Ratan Tata shared the post about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than a million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The viral post also prompted people to post different reactions.

“This is indeed a perfect example of humanity and glad to know that it still exists. We need more people like him for betterment of our animals. Thank you Sir @ratantata for sharing this pic. Moment of the day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awwwww this is such a cute photo,” shared another. “Man with a golden heart,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Ratan Tata?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ratan tata instagram stray dog
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Father’s emotional reaction to holding his newborn son is heartwarming to watch

Family Guy’s viral vaccination PSA is not just informative but funny too

Nasa posts ‘beware of photobombers’. Video shows what they’re talking about

Excited dog interrupts baseball match, viral video amuses people
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP