Ratan Tata shares heartwarming pic of man shielding stray dog from rain

Ratan Tata often takes to Instagram to post interesting posts. Be it wonderful throwback pictures or posts involving animals, especially stray dogs, his shares often create a buzz online. Just like his recent post about a heartwarming moment involving a man and dog. His post is spreading joy and may leave you happy too.

“Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals,” he wrote while sharing the image.

Take a look at the post:

The image shows a man shielding a stray dog from rain. (Instagram/@ratantata)

Ratan Tata shared the post about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than a million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The viral post also prompted people to post different reactions.

“This is indeed a perfect example of humanity and glad to know that it still exists. We need more people like him for betterment of our animals. Thank you Sir @ratantata for sharing this pic. Moment of the day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awwwww this is such a cute photo,” shared another. “Man with a golden heart,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Ratan Tata?