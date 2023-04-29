Ravi Kishan calls himself a ‘grey man’, thanks Elon Musk for verified Twitter badge

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on April 11 announced that the platform would be removing the legacy blue check marks from April 20. When the day arrived, many Twitter users were taken aback to see their blue ticks gone. This move garnered mixed reactions from users, including celebrities, politicians, and media personalities. Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan also shared a tweet asking Musk on Twitter as to why his verified badge was removed. Twitter has now returned his verified badge, and Kishan shared the news with his followers with a witty tweet.

Ravi Kishan thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk after his verified badge was restored.(File Photo/AP)

“Why me ..???? Blue tick gone ????????????? Mr musk ????” wrote Ravi Kishan on April 21 on Twitter, expressing his shock at losing his blue verified badge. The tweet soon went viral, garnering over 1.6 million views.

Seven days later, on April 28, his verified badge was back, but it was grey instead of blue. After his verified badge was restored, the actor-turned-politician shared a tweet thanking Elon Musk and joked, “Now I’m a grey man.” Since Kishan is an MP, Twitter awarded him with the grey checkmark.

For the unversed, the grey checkmark represents government institutions, officials or multilateral organisations. The blue tick signifies that the user has subscribed to Twitter Blue and has provided their phone number to the platform.

Ravi Kishan’s tweet shared on April 28 has accumulated over 1.9 lakh views and thousands of likes and comments. The comments section is replete with congratulations.

Here’s how people reacted to his pun-intended tweet:

“Heartiest congratulations Hon’ble @ravikishann Sir. Keep serving the mankind,” posted a Twitter user. “Wonderful.. many many congratulations boss,” posted another. A third wrote, “Wow, Congratulations.”

