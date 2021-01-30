Raylan the doggo loves caring for his tiny foster kitties. Watch sweet clip

There is something absolutely adorable about the videos which showcase inter-species friendships. They’re sweet and often leave people with a huge smile on their face. Case in point, this video featuring a dog named Raylan and his two little foster kitties.

The video was shared on the official profile of Instagram. They wrote that Raylan is a very calm and fluffy dog who loves caring for his tiny foster kittens. In the caption, they also added a quote from the doggo’s human.

“'So many cats don’t like cuddling, especially with dogs,' says Raylan’s human Laura. 'Yet somehow, Raylan exudes this warmth and love that makes all of them just flock to him in such a beautiful way',” it reads. They also wrote that the video was originally shared on the dog’s personal Instagram profile called @raylan_the_dog.

The bio of the pooch's profile says, “Raylan is a purebred mutt who enjoys getting beer for loved ones, road trips, and cuddling with his foster kittens.”

Take a look at the video which may leave you feeling super happy:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered close to 9.2 million views – and the numbers are quickly rising. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“I want kisses from that dog,” wrote an Instagram user. “The content we all come here for,” said another. “Aww, so cute,” shared a third. “Beautiful,” expressed a fourth. There were many who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON