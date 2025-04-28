Ready to test your maths skills? Only the sharpest problem-solvers can crack this tricky brain teaser

Maths has always been one of those subjects that either excites or terrifies students. The very mention of equations, formulas, and calculations tends to draw mixed reactions. However, when it comes to maths brain teasers, things take a more engaging and challenging turn. These teasers spark curiosity and get us thinking in ways that typical school-time maths never did. If you’re someone who enjoys testing your mind with tricky challenges, we’ve got a new one for you. A maths brain teaser challenged users with puzzling equations.(X/@jitendra789789)

The brain teaser challenge

Recently, a brain teaser shared by the account @jitendra789789 on X (formerly Twitter) has left the internet scratching its head. The puzzle reads:

"2 + 4 = 8, 5 + 6 = 3, 9 + 5 = 9, 7 + 4 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it looks like a simple arithmetic puzzle. But when you take a deeper look, the numbers seem to defy all logic. What could the pattern be? The solution isn’t immediately apparent, which is why it’s piquing the curiosity of internet users. It challenges conventional mathematical thinking and forces us to think outside the box.

Another mind-bending puzzle

Not long ago, another brain teaser from an account named Brainy Quiz also captured the internet’s attention. The puzzle posed the following question:

"IQ Test: 10 + 10 = 20, 20 + 20 = 60, 30 + 30 = 120, 40 + 40 = ??"

The pattern behind these equations isn’t straightforward, which makes it all the more captivating.

Why brain teasers grab attention online

So, what makes brain teasers like these so irresistible on the internet? The answer lies in the human need for curiosity and problem-solving. Brain teasers engage the mind in a way that regular tasks do not. They make us think critically, often leading to moments of frustration mixed with satisfaction when we finally figure them out. In a world where social media constantly bombards us with endless content, brain teasers offer a moment of interaction, engagement, and mental stimulation.

These puzzles thrive online because they are short, sharp, and shareable. People love to challenge their friends and see who can solve them first. It’s a form of social interaction that taps into our competitive spirit while also nurturing our cognitive abilities.

In the end, these brain teasers are more than just puzzles – they’re a fun way to keep our brains sharp and engaged. So can you crack these puzzles?