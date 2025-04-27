IQ test: Think you’re a genius? Try solving this maths puzzle that’s baffling the internet

Maths brain teasers have always held a special place in the hearts of puzzle enthusiasts. These tricky riddles not only stretch your imagination but also test your logic and analytical skills in the most unexpected ways. If you’re searching for a fresh challenge to flex your brain muscles, we have got just the thing for you. A maths puzzle shared on X left users puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)

Recently, a tough brain teaser has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account called Brainy Quiz, sparking curiosity and debate among users.

It reads:

"IQ Test: 10 + 10 = 20, 20 + 20 = 60, 30 + 30 = 120, 40 + 40 = ??"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it looks like basic addition. But a closer look suggests there’s a hidden pattern that needs to be cracked — and it’s not as straightforward as it seems. Many users have shared their guesses, only to realise that standard maths rules might not apply here.

Another puzzle that left users scratching their heads

This isn’t the first time a brain teaser has captured attention. Earlier, another mind-bending puzzle was shared on X by an account called Math Lover. It presented a seemingly simple yet surprisingly complex pattern:

“6 = 12, 5 = 15, 4 = 16, 8 = ?”

Again, users were quick to jump into the comments section, offering a range of solutions. Some tried to apply multiplication tricks, while others looked for a pattern in subtraction or addition. Regardless of the method, it became clear that solving these puzzles required thinking outside the box.

Why internet loves brain teasers

From optical illusions to riddles, the internet’s love for mind games shows no sign of slowing down. Brain teasers like these not only offer a fun distraction but also stimulate critical thinking and problem-solving skills. They challenge the brain in ways that everyday tasks often do not.

If you think you've got what it takes, why not give these puzzles a try? And if you're stuck, don’t worry — you're not alone. Sometimes, the joy lies in the journey of figuring it out, not just the final answer!