Real life Remy? Rodent gatecrashes meeting, munches on food. Watch

If you have seen the animated film Ratatouille, then you don’t need any introduction about Remy. In this 2007 film, Remy is a determined young rat who loves to cook. In the beginning of the film, it is also shown how he sneaks into different houses to taste tasty food items. And, a video shared on Twitter may remind you of the animated rodent. The video shows a tiny creature munching on what appears to be a piece of cake.

Dr Arif Khawaja, a Twitter user, shared the video on the micro-blogging site. “Rat in the meeting,” he wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show a few people engaged in a meeting. Soon the camera starts zooming in on a flower pot kept on the table with a plate of food in front of it. It then becomes clear that the camera is capturing a rodent eating food from the plate while hiding in the flower pot.

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 82,000 views and counting. Additionally, the video has also received several comments.

“They invited him to eat,” wrote a Twitter user. “This one is the first rat who looks cute,” shared another. Some reacted using laughing out loud emotions.

