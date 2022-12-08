Real life Remy? Rodent gatecrashes meeting, munches on food. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 08, 2022 02:28 PM IST

The video of a rodent munching on food at a meeting was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the rodent munching on a food item.(Twitter/@DrArifKhawaja)
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you have seen the animated film Ratatouille, then you don’t need any introduction about Remy. In this 2007 film, Remy is a determined young rat who loves to cook. In the beginning of the film, it is also shown how he sneaks into different houses to taste tasty food items. And, a video shared on Twitter may remind you of the animated rodent. The video shows a tiny creature munching on what appears to be a piece of cake.

Dr Arif Khawaja, a Twitter user, shared the video on the micro-blogging site. “Rat in the meeting,” he wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show a few people engaged in a meeting. Soon the camera starts zooming in on a flower pot kept on the table with a plate of food in front of it. It then becomes clear that the camera is capturing a rodent eating food from the plate while hiding in the flower pot.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 82,000 views and counting. Additionally, the video has also received several comments.

“They invited him to eat,” wrote a Twitter user. “This one is the first rat who looks cute,” shared another. Some reacted using laughing out loud emotions.

