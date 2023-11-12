Real Madrid uses Shah Rukh Khan’s song and dialogue to celebrate footballer Jude Bellingham

Spanish football club Real Madrid took to social media to share a video honouring their star player Jude Bellingham. What's more is that the club ingeniously used a Shah Rukh Khan dialogue and song in the celebratory post. Expectedly, the video has gone viral and elicited a flurry of responses from fans.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham smiles during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)

“Our Baadshah of this #ElClásico,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram by Real Madrid. The video, a montage of clips, opens with the iconic Baazigar dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan - "Haar kar jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hain [One who wins after losing is called a Baazigar]" as Bellingham can be seen scoring goals for his team. As the video goes on, Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna's song Woh Ladki Jo plays as the background score. Bellingham scored two goals that guided his team to victory in the El Clasico against FC Barcelona on October 28.

Watch the video set to the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan’s song here:

The video was shared on November 3 on Instagram. It has since amassed over 3.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video:

“No way this audio was used,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Insane popularity of SRK.”

“That’s called Stardom,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Omg! This is unexpected.”

“When you are a die hard fan of both SRK and Real Madrid,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

