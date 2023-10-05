Realistic fire-themed Halloween decor makes US firefighters rush to a house

With Halloween just around the corner, the spooky atmosphere is already in full swing. However, one individual's enthusiasm for celebrating the holiday led to a rather unexpected incident. Their Halloween decorations were so convincing that it triggered a response from the firefighters, as many passersby were convinced that their house was actually on fire.

Snapshot of the house with Halloween decor.

Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230 from New York took to Facebook to share about the incident. The department wrote, "Tonight crews were dispatched to the area of Sanford St for a report of a confirmed structure fire. To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration. Thank you to the gracious owner for permission to post. This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the public's entertainment until the end of the month." (Also Read: Stranger Things-inspired realistic Halloween decoration scares netizens. Watch)

They also shared a video of the decorations. The clip shows a house that seems like it is on fire.

Watch the video of this scary Halloween decoration here:

This post was shared on October 1. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about the video:

An individual wrote, "Might be a good idea to notify the fire department that you're doing this so they know if they get a call for it."

A second added, "But it does look really good lol."

"I just want to know where they got the decorations so I can get them to spook my landlord," posted another.

A fourth shared, "I definitely would have been one to call, thanks for sharing."

A fifth commented, "OMG! About 10 years ago my kids had a small cauldron that they bought from Spencer gifts, and it had this little flappy material and an orange light that looks exactly like a burning cauldron. I had it up in my daughter's window, and my neighbours across the street called the fire department on me thinking my house was on fire. Oh my God, this brings back memories."

