Stranger Things-inspired realistic Halloween decoration scares netizens. Watch

Halloween hasn't arrived yet, but a couple has already scared people with spooky Halloween decor outside their home. The decor in question is inspired by the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, where Max Mayfield levitates. The video of the same was recently posted online, and it has grabbed netizens' attention as they failed to figure out how the couple managed to suspend the installation in the air without any support.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. It grabbed people's attention after being re-shared on Twitter by the account The Ghouligans! "Cool 'Floating Max from Stranger Things' Halloween decorations by TikToker @ horrorprops," reads the caption written along with the video posted on Twitter. The video shows Max's effigy levitating with her hands out at her side while another woman walks under it to confirm that there is no ground support. A text insert on the video says, "What's her favourite song, hurry!!!"

The Halloween installation imitates the scene from the fourth season of Stranger Things, where Max Mayfield, who is under the spell of the villain Vecna, levitates up in the air. To save her, her friends quickly play her favourite song Running Up the Hill, by Kate Bush. The 1980's hit song rescues Max from Vecna's possession and snaps her back to reality.

Watch the video below:

Cool "Floating Max from Stranger Things" Halloween decorations by TikToker @ horrorprops. pic.twitter.com/q0bPocdKz2 — The Ghouligans! 👻 (@ghouligans) September 16, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter on September 16. It has since gained 1.4 lakh likes and a flurry of comments. "Where can you get this???" enquired a Twitter user. "Okay, that's got my Halloween house beat - unless I can pull off Vecna!" commented another. "How do they do this?!" wondered a third.