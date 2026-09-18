‘Reality check for Indians’: Man shares what 77 lakh salary looks like in Germany

A €70,000 salary can sound like a huge amount when converted into Indian currency, but living expenses can make a big difference to how much people actually have left to spend. Taxes, rent, insurance and everyday costs can all add up, especially in major European cities.

Indian shares Germany salary and living cost breakdown. (Representational image generated using AI)

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X user Tanuj, who says he lived in Germany for six years, shared his take on the costs involved. “Reality check for Indians dreaming of Germany or Europe. I lived in Germany for 6 years,” he wrote.

“A €70k salary sounds massive in INR. (~65–70 LPA after conversion),” he added.

The user then listed several expenses they said can affect a person’s finances in Germany. According to the post, around 40% of the salary can go towards taxes, while rent in major cities can cost €1,500 or more.

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{{^usCountry}} The post also mentions expensive electricity and internet bills, high insurance costs, eating out and the cost of everyday services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post also mentions expensive electricity and internet bills, high insurance costs, eating out and the cost of everyday services. {{/usCountry}}

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The user then compared the salary using purchasing power parity, writing, “After PPP adjustment, €70k in Germany feels closer to ~32–35 LPA in India.”

The post ends with advice for Indians considering leaving well-paid jobs in India.

“So before leaving your well-paid job in India, think twice. Make your decision wisely instead of regretting later,” the user wrote.

The figures and comparison shared in the post reflect the user’s own assessment and experience. Costs can vary depending on the city, lifestyle, tax situation and other personal circumstances.

Take a look:

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How did social media react?

The post led to a discussion about whether salary alone is enough to compare life in India and Germany.

“It isn’t always about the money. Sometimes having the name of a good company is worth much more. Compromises and adjustments are a part of life and career,” one person wrote.

“Salary conversion really does not tell the whole story. Taxes, rent, insurance and everyday expenses change the equation completely,” another user commented.

“Finding an apartment there is harder than getting the visa itself,” a third person said.

“Reality hits harder... but these days many people are going to Germany,” another user wrote.

“€70k doesn’t sound that good even on paper. I literally make more in India,” one person commented.

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“How did the cities compare? I’ve heard that Berlin was rather grimy, but I’ve never been,” another user asked.

One person also pointed out that people moving abroad may have different priorities beyond salary.

“Those who dream of moving there are not the ones earning ₹34–35 lakh per annum. I mean, they do, but then they went for a different reason,” the user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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