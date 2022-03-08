Recovering cancer patient reunites with doggo best friend after 40 days. Watch

The videos that show emotional reunions between humans and their pets, be it cats or dogs, are always a heartwarming watch. These are the videos that strike a chord with many people on the Internet and rightfully so. Both, the humans and their pets, can be seen in these videos showing signs of absolute excitement and emotional attachment to each other. This video that was posted on Instagram by Good News Correspondent is no different.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a cancer patient named Maria who had been hospitalised for a prolonged period of 40 days. During this period, she had undergone several surgeries and chemotherapy which had led to her losing all her hair and being restricted to a wheelchair for the time being. In the video, she can be seen being taken towards the door through which her best friend and pet dog named Amora would come towards her.

As soon as Amora the doggo met its human, Maria, the moment couldn't have gotten any more golden or more wholesome. The adorable reunion will definitely make you smile from ear to ear as well as make you quite emotional. This video was posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, “After spending 40 days in the hospital receiving her cancer treatments and undergoing several surgeries, Maria is reunited with her best friend Amora. Maria was released a few weeks later and is now cancer free.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the dog video right here:

This video was posted on Instagram a little more than 13 hours ago and has already gone viral enough to gather more than 10,000 views. It has also received several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this emotional reunion between the human and her floof.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thank you so much for what you do, these good feelings are so badly needed right now,” commented an Instagram user. “Bless you, sweet girl,” wrote another individual. “Amora is still welcoming mommie home to this day,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable reunion video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON