Red Fort, Konark Sun Temple and more: Historical monuments printed on Indian banknotes

Indian currency notes not only serve as a medium of exchange but also showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage through the historical monuments printed on them. While Delhi’s Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is prominently featured on the Rs. 500 note, the Konark Sun Temple, an iconic temple in Odisha, can be found on the Rs. 10 note. Now, a Twitter thread featuring historical sites and events depicted on Indian currency notes is going viral.

The image of the Red Fort is printed on the Indian Rs. 500 banknote.(Twitter/@desi_thug1)

“Historical monuments and events printed on Indian currency notes,” wrote Twitter user Desi Thug. The user shared a picture of a ₹10 banknote featuring the Konark Sun Temple, UNESCO World Heritage Site, against the backdrop of the temple. According to UNESCO, it is a monumental representation of the sun god Surya’s chariot. It has 24 wheels with symbolic designs, and a team of six horses leads it.

The next on the list is the ₹20 banknote featuring Kailash Temple. According to Indian Culture, the 13th-century temple in Ellora is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was built from top to bottom rather than bottom to top.

The Rs. 50 note features Hampi Stone Chariot. According to Karnataka Tourism, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was built in the 16th century by the orders of King Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara Empire. The emperor was impressed by Konark’s Sun temple during the war with Kalinga and wanted a similar one in Hampi.

Rani Ki Vav, located in Gujarat, is printed on the Rs. 100 banknote. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The stepwell was built in the 11th century in the unique Maru-Gurjara architectural style, according to UNESCO.

The Twitter user next shared a picture of Sanchi Stupa with an individual holding a Rs. 200 banknote. Emperor Ashoka built the UNESCO World Heritage Site to preserve and spread Buddhist philosophy, according to Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

Red Fort in Delhi, built by Shah Jahan, is next on the list. It is printed on the Rs. 500 note. According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Red Fort’s construction began in 1639 and was completed after nine years.

Last on the list is Rs. 2000 banknote, the most prominent Indian denomination banknote. It features Mangalyaan, India’s first successful Mars mission to explore the planet’s features, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere, according to NASA.

The primary tweet, shared on April 28, has accumulated over 1.7 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out the reactions below:

A Twitter user shared, “Amazing facts and thread.” “Excellent information,” posted another. A third wrote, “Amazing thread.” “Fantastic stuff! I so look forward to content like this!” commented a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Loved the way images are captured.”

