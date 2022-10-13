Redditor only received five chips in 10 chips packet; netizens react

Most people love potato chips as a snack, and there are numerous businesses on the market that sell them in a variety of flavours. However, an issue that many face with potato chips are that there is more air in the packet rather than chips. And recently, a Redditor proved the same. In a post by Reddit user @u/sahilthakur, they posted a photo of chips packet that only has five pieces of chips. The person also claimed that these chips cost him ₹10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

Since this post was shared, it has received close to 1500 likes and several comments. One Reddit user in the comments wrote, "Duh, You buy nitrogen for that price. Chips are complementary." Another person said, "Well its been 27 years of selling top quality masala air, what else did you expect." A third person said, "I'm just surprised that like someone mentioned there are no crumbs on the packet walls. Cause I used to be satisfied sticking my finger in the packet, run over the packet walls and lick the crumbs a decade or so ago. I'm sure those crumbs counted as 1 chip as well. "That's why I always prefer unbranded potato/banana chips. In Rs. 30, I can get two bowls worth of chips," added a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON