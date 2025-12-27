Redditor posts about spotting Rolls-Royce on IIT Madras campus, internet reacts

A picture of a luxury car, which a Reddit user claimed was clicked at the IIT Madras campus, has sparked a hilarious discussion on the platform. Besides expressing their wonder, many were curious to find out who visited the campus in a Rolls-Royce. A Redditor shared this picture, claiming it’s from IIT Madras. (Reddit)

“Someone rolled up with a Rolls-Royce on campus,” the Reddit user wrote on a subreddit dedicated to IIT Madras. The individual added, “Does anybody know who this is?? Also, are they willing to adopt me??”

The Redditor shared two pictures of the car on the side of the road.

An individual, who claimed to be a student at the institute, lamented that it happened on a day when they were not around. “The one day I decided not to come to campus, urghh.”

Another joked, “You could have said he rolled Royce onto campus.” A third joined and dropped a comment in Hindi, which translated to, “So many times I have asked my house help not to pick me up in the Rolls Royce.” A fourth wrote, “Lol somebody took their Tesla to IITB a few days back.”

Rolls-Royce fleet halts Bengaluru traffic:

A few days ago, another incident involving a fleet of Rolls-Royces surprised the internet. Content creator GM Pavan shared a video which captured Rolls-Royce cars exiting a large gated entrance, briefly halting the traffic.

Posting another video of the moment, an X profile wrote, “Unstoppable royalty! Bengaluru shaken by the most furious Rolls-Royce convoy India has ever witnessed! The greatest convoy in Indian history was witnessed in Bengaluru, where an entire fleet of Rolls-Royce cars moved together in a breathtaking display of luxury and power. The sight of so many Rolls-Royce vehicles in one majestic convoy left people stunned, capturing the true essence of grandeur on the city’s roads. Bengaluru has seen many impressive moments, but this convoy set a new benchmark for elegance, style, and sheer automotive royalty.”

