Redditor shares grandma’s letter to grandfather that she wrote in 1962

A wonderful letter written by a woman in 1962 to her then to-be husband has warm people’s hearts. Shared by a Reddit user, the post details that the woman is their grandma and wrote the letter to their grandfather who passed away three years ago. There is a chance that the beautiful post will leave you emotional.

“Found in my late grandfather’s possessions, a letter my grandmother wrote to him in 1962,” reads the caption posted along with the screenshot of the letter. It is written in a way that it is not just romantic and charming but practical too.

“Dearest Morty: It's June first. That means our wedding is only three weeks away! I'm so happy, I just can't think of anything else. Isn't it marvelous, my sweet, that with all the millions and millions of people in the world, you and I should have met. .. and fallen in love... and now we'll soon be married! Or do you think it was all planned that way, long ago perhaps - even before we were born?” reads the first few lines of the letter.

“Anyway, precious, I think I'M the luckiest woman in the world! I'm going to devote my life to making you happy. I promise! Darling, we really should decide between Lake George and Lake Placid right away otherwise we're likely to spend our honeymoon in little old New York. But there's always your brother's [sic] in Canada,” it continues.

“Love me too, precious. Don't ever stop loving me. You are the most important thing in life to me now you know that, don't you? All my love and a million kisses. Pauline,” it further reads.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about nine days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated about 6,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also prompted people to post various comments and some of them also received replies from the original poster.

“Touches all the feels. I hope they had an amazing life together!” wrote a Reddit user. And they received a reply that read, “They were entirely inseparable until he passed nearly 3 years ago. They loved each other fiercely every single day, through thick and thin.”

“This is my relationship goal. Thanks for sharing the letter,” expressed another. “A wonderful letter!” commented another. “That was simply wonderful. Thanks for sharing,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

