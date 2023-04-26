Redditor uses ChatGPT to create their CV, say they landed more job interviews

Every other day people ask ChatGPT to help them with various things. From writing an essay to asking it to create a short horror story to even generating a business idea, many are testing abilities of this chatbot. Now, a person on Reddit claimed that they took this AI's help to apply for jobs, and now they have an 'extremely high interview invitation rate.'

ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration.(REUTERS)

The person wrote, "I have been using ChatGPT to apply for jobs. I gave it my CV and the job description/person specification. I ask it to adapt my CV/experience into a person specification tailored for that role. I ask it to provide outstanding answers to any question it asks, using my cv/experience to generate examples of how I have met the person's specification with examples using the STAR framework for each and every one."

They further wrote, "I ask it to make the application amazing, make it stand out, and make the interviewer very impressed. I have an extremely high response rate inviting me for interviews. This is for jobs that I would never have even considered myself at the level for at all. I half-heartedly go through a list of jobs and apply for them and get a response from a large amount asking me for an interview."

At the end, the Redditor also added that several interviewers said that their application was outstanding and that they were impressed with them.

Take a look at their post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 2000 times. Many have even left comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This is the way! My kid just applied for her first job at the neighborhood pool, and I asked ChatGPT to generate a list of 10 interview questions for that job. Friends, my never before employed 14yo studied these questions, most of which WERE asked in some way, and was offered the job on the spot at $14/hr!" A second posted, "That's exactly what I did. I'll be starting a new job in July!" A third shared, "Wow. Can we all just stop for a sec and appreciate that we basically live in a sci-fi movie? This kind of stuff just blows my mind."

