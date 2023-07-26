Redditor’s honest answer to ‘Why do you want this job’ irks interviewer

People often turn to various online platforms to share their life experiences, both good and bad. Reddit is one such platform where people often share posts related to their professional lives. Be it talking about unfavourable, often toxic work culture or discussions about work requirements and even experiences during interviews, people put up varied posts, many of which start debates with netizens. This share is no different in which a Redditor explained how an interviewer reacted to their honest reply to a question on why they want a particular job.

What happened in the interview?

“Interviewer can’t handle the truth,” reads the title of the post. The next few lines explained the incident in detail. “Years ago I was repeatedly pestered by this recruiter to take a phone interview. It wasn’t my dream job, but I reluctantly agreed. The interview started pretty uneventfully. Then the guy asked me ‘why do you want this job?’. I can’t be too honest and say ‘I don’t really, but the recruiter would not stop pestering me about doing this interview’, so I straight up told him why I would want any job: ‘so that I can pay my bills’. That did not go over well. He ended the interview right then. My recruiter ghosted me as well,” they wrote.

What the Redditor feels about the interview:

“First of all, why do interviewers insist on asking these moronic, cliched questions that everyone has heard a thousand times, that only get the same moronic, cliched answers? Second, why is it so offensive to him that I was being totally honest with my answer? Does he really think most people go to a job to ‘find their passion in life’ or some other BS like that?” they added.

Take a look at entire Reddit post about the interview below:

The post was shared about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 17,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this interview-related post:

“I once answered, ‘To support myself in the manner in which I have become accustomed, living indoors and eating regularly.’ I got the job,” posted a Reddit user. “You didn't play the game and feed him the lines he wanted,” shared another. “A long time ago I had a boss who told me that hiring someone is a 50-50 gambit (I actually think it's a bit better than that). The candidate is usually on their best behaviour and you cannot tell how they work with others, habits, etc. You don't know until they start working. The key is to make sure you handle a bad hire as quickly as possible so they don't cause problems with the current team members. Then rinse and repeat until you find the right people,” suggested a third. “It's a big fat lie we all have to tell in an interview. It's bulls*** ofc, I only work to live,” wrote a fourth.

