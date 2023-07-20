Redditor refuses to sit for interview after it gets delayed, people react

One of the cardinal rules while going to attend an interview is to make sure that you reach the venue on time. However, what happens when the person taking the interview is late? A Reddit user recently shared a story of being in such a situation and also expressed how they ended up leaving without giving the interview. The post has now gone viral and created a chatter among people, with many supporting the Reddit user. What are your thoughts on the Reddit user's post about walking out of an interview? (Unsplash/@mkvandergriff)

“I walked out of my interview today,” reads the title of the post. The Reddit user explained the situation in the next few lines. “I walked in the front door of the facility at 2:30 today, exactly when I was due to meet the director at the front lobby. I spoke with an employee who paged him, and I was told that he'd be right over ‘in just a minute’. At 2:45, I just walked out and left. 15 minutes. I know our industry, and there's no good reason for me to wait more than a few minutes. All I see is a giant red flag waving ‘this company is testing your patience because they want to be sure that the candidate is desperate, because they're going to abuse them’,” they added.

Take a look at the interview-related Reddit post:

The post was shared some 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the share has gone viral. Till now, the share has gone viral and accumulated close to 23,000 upvotes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

What are Reddit users saying about the person not appearing for the interview?

“The interview for my current position started about 30 minutes late, but it was communicated to me immediately when I got there that there was an issue being worked on. So I waited in the lounge and eventually got to my interview. The key point was that someone explained to me what was happening right away instead of just having me sit there,” shared a Reddit user. “Exactly. Sometimes delays can't be avoided. A company that values your time will communicate it and be apologetic,” joined another. “Amazing how, like with most things, a little bit of clear communication and respect for your fellow man goes an absolute mile,” added a third. “Things happen and sometimes you have to wait. Communicating this changes EVERYTHING. Making you just sit and wait without a heads up or anything is completely different,” wrote a fourth.

