Remember Psy who sang Gangnam Style? Watch him dance, dressed as Squid Game doll

If 2012 was a year to remember, then Gangnam Style by Psy was definitely one of the reasons why. This foot-tapping number had gone crazy viral during that time and made Psy into an international icon. But a video of his that has recently been shared on Instagram has taken the social media platform by storm - owing to the Squid Game reference in it. The video has been making people laugh out loud and also admired his dancing skills as usual. The video that has now gone viral will likely have the same effect on you as well.

If you've already watched the Netflix original series Squid Game, chances are good that you remember the enormous, unsettling "Red Light, Green Light" doll. It is a character from the made-up survival programme who made an appearance in one of its episodes. And that is exactly what Psy is dressed up as in this video where he dances to That That. Sung by Psy and Suga from BTS, this song was part of the album PSY 9th that was released this year.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just three days ago, the video has gotten more than 5.6 million views.

One comment reads, "I fell off my bed and now my head hurts but still I'm laughing. What the hell?" It was accompanied by some laughing face emojis. "Now we need to see our beloved Suga doing that," an Instagram user remarks. A third response admits, "I can watch this video 1,000 times and still not get bored.”