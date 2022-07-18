Remember the dora cakes that Doraemon loved? Watch this video to know its recipe

If you or your children have grown up watching the iconic cartoon series named Doraemon, then there is a good chance that you clearly remember the dora cakes that the character used to simply love. Many little kids and even adults have often found themselves wondering how to actually make this cake and if it is even a real recipe or not. Well, it is very much real and the cake is also known as dorayaki. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows a very easy recipe through which you can prepare these dora cakes for you or your kids to enjoy.

The video shows the preparation of the dora cakes that the cartoon character Doraemon has made famous and also comes with a detailed caption. It reads, “(...) In a bowl, add 1 cup maida/all-purpose flour, 3/4 cup sugar, 3 tbsp condensed milk, 1/2 tsp baking powder, and 1 tsp honey. Mix it well. (...) Now add 1/2 cup milk in part and whisk it. Bake a batter that has a smooth consistency but it should not be too watery. You can add more or less milk accordingly. Also, add 1 tbsp butter and mix well. (...) Now, take a pan and line it with a little oil. Pour the batter and let it cook. Cover with a lid. Once you see the bubbles, flip it and cook it from the other side. 4. Apply any chocolate spread or any other spread of your choice. Cover it like a sandwich and your Dora Cake is ready!”

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on April 25, the video has gotten more than 2.73 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person wrote, "Warning: no doras were harmed in making of this cake." "Your voice is like Doraemon," another user added. Many others took to the comments section to tag their friends and loved ones to share this recipe with them.

