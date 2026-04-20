‘Rents feel unreal and unaffordable’: Gurgaon woman struggles to find 1RK near metro, shares ordeal

A woman in Gurgaon has sparked conversation online after sharing her struggle to find an affordable house near a metro station in the city. Taking to Instagram, the woman, Sneha, posted a video describing the challenges she has faced over the past two weeks while searching for a place to live independently.

A Gurgaon woman said high rents near metro stations made it difficult for her to find a budget-friendly home.(Instagram/snehaminochaa11)

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(Also read: Blinkit vs Instamart vs roadside vendor: Gurgaon woman reveals cheapest grocery option)

In the video, she said, "Finding a house in Gurgaon is so difficult, I hadn't thought it would be this hard. I want a house near Millennium City Centre metro station. I'm looking for a 1RK or something like 'Flat and Flatmates' would also work. I've been looking for a house for the past 15 days, I leave every day for 3 to 4 hours after office, also on Saturdays and Sundays."

She further highlighted the financial strain involved in renting in the city. "The first thing is budget. There are houses, very good ones, but they are asking for 25,000-30,000 as if money comes for free. Rents feel unreal and unaffordable. Gurgaon is so expensive, I'm realising it now when I'm thinking of living independently. Gurgaon is not for people like us to live independently unless you have a package in lakhs. Only then you can afford it, otherwise..."

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Kisi ko budget friendly pata ho to batana please." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Kisi ko budget friendly pata ho to batana please." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video quickly drew attention, with several social media users relating to her situation and sharing their own experiences of house hunting in Gurgaon. One user wrote, "This is so relatable, Gurgaon rents are out of control now." Another said, "Try looking a little farther from the metro, you might find something cheaper." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video quickly drew attention, with several social media users relating to her situation and sharing their own experiences of house hunting in Gurgaon. One user wrote, "This is so relatable, Gurgaon rents are out of control now." Another said, "Try looking a little farther from the metro, you might find something cheaper." {{/usCountry}}

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Some users offered practical suggestions, with one commenting, "Flat and Flatmates groups are your best bet, keep checking regularly." Another added, "You should consider sharing a flat, it will cut your cost significantly."

(Also read: ‘Gurgaon ke traffic se meri ruh kap jati hai’: Man leaves office at 5:30 pm only to spend over 2 hours on road)

Others echoed her frustration about rising living costs in the city. "Even with a decent salary, it feels impossible to manage rent and expenses here," one user wrote. Another said, "This is exactly why many people prefer staying in PGs despite the compromises."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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