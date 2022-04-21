Rescue and release video of narrow-headed softshell turtle wins hearts

The videos which capture people rescuing, treating, and eventually releasing wild animals often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this video that IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted on Twitter. The video showcases how forest officials helped a narrow-headed softshell turtle.

“This massive Narrow Headed Softshell turtle was timely rescued. Endangered & a massive female. After treatment released successfully by our team in deep water,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video, which is a montage of smaller clips and several images, shows everything from the rescue of the turtle to it being released into the wild.

Take a look at the video that may leave you happy:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 24,000 views and has also gathered nearly 1,800 likes. The post has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“You are all doing a great job and it matters for these innocent creatures and their future survival,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you team…” posted another. “Your service to conservation is great and commendable,” commented a third.

